Jaishankar Meets Officials at Delhi Airport, Thanks Them for Their Efforts in Fight Against Coronavirus

New Delhi [India], Mar 18 (ANI): Amid the global outbreak of coronavirus, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar met immigration, health, security and airport officials at Delhi Airport late Tuesday night and lauded their efforts."India works because countless Indians do. Night or day, rain or shine. Went tonight to meet our immigration, health, security and airport officials @DelhiAirport who are responding to #COVID challenge," Jaishankar said in a tweet."Thank them for their exceptional effort in these difficult times. That too, with great courtesy and a warm smile," he added.According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India has reported 137 positive cases of coronavirus so far and has registered three deaths due to COVID-19. (ANI)

