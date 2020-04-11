Jalianwala Bagh Memorial to Remain Closed for Visitors Till June 15

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], April 10 (ANI): The Union Ministry of Culture on Friday said that the closure of Jalianwala Bagh Memorial for visitors will continue till June 15 this year.The memorial was first temporarily closed from February 15, 2020, for the renovation work, which was affected due to coronavirus."The closure of Jallianwala Bagh memorial in Amritsar for visitors will continue till 15.6.2020. The renovation work at the memorial site was to be completed by March 2020 but was affected due to the COVID-19 crisis," said the Ministry in a statement. (ANI)

