The much-awaited film Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-ups, which stars Yash, has been in the news since its announcement, and fans have been eagerly awaiting fresh updates. Amid the excitement among fans for its release, the makers have now released the first single from the film, titled "Tabaahi", which features Yash and Kiara Advani. However, the song has been released only as an audio track, without a video. Yash’s ‘Toxic’: Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Geetu Mohandas’ Gangster Film!.

The song has been launched in multiple languages to reach a wider audience across India. Composer Vishal Mishra has created the music, while the lyrics have been written separately for each language. Raj Shekhar penned the Hindi lyrics, Yogaraj Bhat wrote the Kannada lyrics, Ramajogayya Sastry wrote the Telugu lyrics, Vignesh Shivan wrote the Tamil lyrics, and Rafeeq Ahammed wrote the Malayalam lyrics.

Audio Track of ‘Toxic’ First Song ‘Tabaahi’:

Last month, the makers unveiled the poster for the first single. The poster showed Yash and Kiara Advani standing close to each other by the sea. The visual hinted at passion and intensity, giving fans a glimpse into the film's tone.

Toxic has already released two teasers so far. The first teaser showcased a dark and violent world, while the second teaser surprised fans with Yash appearing in a beardless look. The trailer of the film is expected to be released on March 8, 2026.

The film stars Yash alongside Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, Kiara Advani, and Nayanthara in key roles. Kiara plays Nadia, a character who is calm but carries deep emotions. Huma Qureshi appears as Elizabeth, a sharp and dangerous presence. Nayanthara plays Ganga, a role that shifts the balance of power in the story. Tara Sutaria portrays Rebecca, a character who is charming yet hard to read, while Rukmini Vasanth essays Mellisa, a figure with quiet control. The final reveal introduced Yash as Raya, with the line "Daddy's home." ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ Trailer NOT Dropping on March 3, Makers Urge Fans To Wait for Official Announcement.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-ups is set to release in cinemas on March 19, 2026. The film will face a box office clash with Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, which stars Ranveer Singh.