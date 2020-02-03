Jamia Tightens University in Wake of Firing Incident

New Delhi [India], Feb 3 (ANI): In wake of firing near the university, the Jamia Millia Islamia has beefed up security in and around its premises, varsity's public relations officer Ahmad Azeem said on Monday."We have taken several steps to tighten security inside the university campus. We have given more equipment to our security personnel and set up more CCTV cameras. I appeal to protesting students to take precautions," Azeem told ANI. In the third incident of firing in the Jamia Nagar area, a scooter-borne man fired a shot in the air near Jamia University's gate number 5 on Sunday around 11.30 pm. The gunman was riding pillion and the two then escaped towards the Holy Family Hospital.The Delhi Police have registered an FIR in the case. (ANI)

