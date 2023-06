Jamie Foxx was not hospitalised as a result of the Covid vaccination, his representative has confirmed. According to Mirror.co.uk, The 55-year-old actor is said to have experienced a "medical complication" back in April while working on his upcoming Netflix film, Back In Action. Jamie Foxx Latest Health Update: Actor Back to Showbiz Soon After Hospitalisation, To Host Game Show With Daughter Corinne Foxx.

Jamie was rushed to hospital as a result of the unknown health scare, but he's since been allowed to return home. The Hollywood star is thought to now be spending time in a physical rehabilitation facility in Chicago, where he has been visited by his family and friends.

Following Jamie's hospitalisation, an unsubstantiated claim was made by Hollywood gossip columnist AJ Benza who alleged Jamie became unwell after receiving the Covid-19 vaccine. As per Mirror.co.uk, Jamie's representatives have hit out at his claims and told NBC News that they are "completely untrue."

The unsubstantiated claim is part of a narrative pushed by some far-right personalities to cast doubt on the safety of vaccines, even though studies have confirmed they are safe and effective. Jamie Foxx Health Update: Actor Is Out of Hospital and Recuperating, Confirms Daughter Corinne Foxx.

There has been a lot of speculation about Jamie's health scare, with his pal Nick Cannon recently telling fans the actor will share an update "when he's ready."

