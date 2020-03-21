Janta Curfew: Vistara to Curtail Domestic Operations on March 22

New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) After GoAir and IndiGo, Vistara announced on Friday night that it will be curtailing its domestic operations on Sunday when 'Janta curfew' would be in force.

While IndiGo announced that it will be operating 60 per cent of its domestic flights on Sunday, GoAir said that it will be suspending its domestic operations completely on that day.

"Vistara will operate on a reduced network on Sunday, 22 March on account of Janta curfew. Passengers who have been affected by cancellations will be contacted soon," said the airline's spokesperson.

The prime minister has appealed people to stay indoors on Sunday in an effort to promote social distancing to contain the coronavirus epidemic.

