Japanese Man Suspected of Having Coronavirus Quarantined in Gaya

Gaya (Bihar) [India], Mar 13 (ANI): A 26-year-old Japanese man, who is suspected of having novel coronavirus, has been quarantined at Anurag Magadh Medical Hospital here, an official said on Thursday.The man has been identified as Skiya Inoue, a tourist from Japan."The Japanese tourist, who was travelling via train here, had developed symptoms like cough and running nose. Based on these symptoms, railway officials brought him to the hospital here," the hospital's medical superintendent Dr Vijay Krishna Prasad told reporters.He said that this is the seventh suspected case of coronavirus in Gaya district, adding that the other six have tested negative for COVID-19."The patient has been admitted to an isolated ward and those who treat him will be wearing protection kit when near him. Samples have already been sent for a test," Dr Prasad said.This comes when at least 73 people were tested positive for coronavirus in India. (ANI)

