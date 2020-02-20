Jasmine Shah Appointed as Dialogue and Development Commission Vice-chairman

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) Jasmine Shah has been re-appointed as the vice-chairman of the Dialogue and Development Commission, a think tank of the Delhi government.

The appointment was made by the Delhi Cabinet.

After his appointment as the DDC vice-chairman in the new AAP government, Shah met Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal here.

"Honoured to be appointed by the Cabinet as the Vice Chairperson of @DDC_Delhi for the next term of AAP govt. Met CM @ArvindKejriwal and discussed with him various ways in which DDC can assist in his vision to transform Delhi into a 21st century city," he tweeted.

