Javeria Khan 4th Pakistan Women Cricketer to Play 100 T20Is

Sydney [Australia], Mar 1 (ANI): Stand in skipper Javeria Khan on Sunday became the fourth Pakistan women cricketer to play hundred T20 international matches.The 31-year-old reached the milestone when she walked into the field for the match against South Africa in the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup.Sana Mir, Bismah Maroof and Nida Dar are other three cricketers to feature in 100 T20Is for Pakistan.Javeria in her 100th appearance scored 31 runs from 34 balls. The right-handed batter failed to taker her team over the line.South Africa defeated Pakistan by 17 runs. South Africa scored 136 runs in their allotted 20 overs and restricted Pakistan to 119 for five.With this victory, South Africa booked their spot in the semi-finals of the showpiece event.Laura Wolvaardt was adjudged as the player of the match for her spectacular performance with the bat. She smashed 53 runs from 36 balls. (ANI)

