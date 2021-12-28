Big Little Lies stars are mourning the demise of director Jean-Marc Vallee, who passed away recently. He was 58 when he breathed his last. Vallee, who also helmed other highly acclaimed projects like 'Dallas Buyers Club', 'Wild' and 'Sharp Objects', died unexpectedly on Sunday at his cabin outside Quebec City. His cause of death is not known yet, reported People magazine. Jean-Marc Vallée Dies at 58: Emmy-Winning Filmmaker Was Best Known for Directing Dallas Buyers Club and Big Little Lies.

Following the sad news, Reese Witherspoon, who starred in both 'Big Little Lies' and 'Wild', shared a message on her social media handles. "My heart is broken. My friend. I love you," the 45-year-old actor wrote. She later shared a post on her Instagram dedicated to the beloved director. Along with a series of pictures featuring her with Vallee, she wrote, "I will always remember you as the sun goes down. Chasing the light. On a mountain in Oregon. On a beach in Monterey. Making sure we all caught a little magic in this lifetime. I love you, Jean Marc." Jean-Marc Vallée, Director Of Big Little Lies, Dies At 58.

Witherspoon's 'Big Little Lies' costar, Shailene Woodley, also paid tribute to Vallee on social media, sharing a photo of him cooking on her Instagram Story."I am in shock. Complete and utter shock," began Woodley. "My f----- god death is the worst." "But I guess somehow I know you will turn it into a grand adventure ... one for the books," she continued on another slide. "One I can't wait to read & to watch when my time comes." "It doesn't make sense though dude. It doesn't make sense. Maybe when we wake up tomorrow you'll be there laughing saying it was just a satirical short film you made.

That it's not real," Woodley concluded. In a separate post, Woodley wrote, "You celebrated us women through our thickest & thinnest moments. you were there. you always wrote back, called back, texted back ... immediately. no matter how busy you were," later adding, "Saying you will be missed is a massive under statement. you gave the world, and my tiny world, the treasure of feeling less alone + more alive. we will miss you everyday. thank you for being the artist so few of us can claim ourselves to be today: authentic, dedicated, well crafted, and true. I love you. transition beautifully ma cherie."

On her Instagram handle, Laura Dern posted a photo of her posing with Vallee alongside a heartfelt message. Like Witherspoon, Dern worked with the late director on both 'Wild' and 'Big Little Lies'. "Beautiful Jean-Marc Vallee. The world has lost one of our great and purest artists and dreamers. And we lost our beloved friend. Our hearts are broken," the actor wrote. Nicole Kidman also shared a tribute on social media.

"It's hard to imagine someone as vital, energetic and present as Jean-Marc being gone. I'm shattered. He was at the center of my creative universe and I can't overstate his significance to me," she wrote, along with photos from their time on 'Big Little Lies'. Kidman continued, "Jean-Marc was not only responsible for some of the most rewarding professional experiences of my career, but his friendship, kindness and love were an inspiring force I will carry with me. I will always cherish those nights filming above the crashing waves of Big Sur... It doesn't get better than that. I am forever grateful for my time shared with this extraordinary human. Forever Jean Marc."

Born and raised in Montreal, Quebec, Vallee studied filmmaking at the College Ahuntsic and the Universite du Quebec a Montreal. His breakout feature film was 'C.R.A.Z.Y.', which he wrote and directed. Vallee earned an Oscar nomination for best editing for 2013's 'Dallas Buyers Club', which won Oscars for Jared Leto and Matthew McConaughey. The next year, he directed 'Wild', starring Witherspoon and based on the bestselling memoir about a former heroin addict who hikes the Pacific Crest Trail to help find herself.

He continued to work with Witherspoon on the HBO series 'Big Little Lies', for which he won the Emmy for directing a limited series, movie or special.Adapted from the bestselling Liane Moriarty novel, the limited series also starred Dern, Kidman and Woodley, and it drew acclaim for its lushly photographed look at the lives of wealthy coastal families who must confront a sudden death in their midst. Vallee's next HBO project was another suspenseful mini-series based on a popular book, 'Sharp Objects'.

His other films included 'Cafe de Flore', 'Los Locos', 'Loser Love' and 'Demolition'. Vallee was set to direct another series for HBO, 'Gorilla and the Bird', based on a memoir by Zack McDermott about a public defender who suffers a sudden psychotic break. Vallee is survived by his sons, Alex and Emile, and siblings Marie-Josee Vallee, Stephanie Tousignant and Gerald Vallee.

