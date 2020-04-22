JK Admn to Constitute Teams to Review Facilities at Dedicated COVID-19 Hospitals

Jammu, Apr 22 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir administration will constitute multiple three-member teams to check and monitor patient care facilities at dedicated COVID-19 hospitals across the Union Territory, an official spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education Department, Atal Dulloo issued directions in this regard to directors of health services while chairing a meeting to review facilities being provided to coronavirus patients at such hospitals, he said.

The teams will submit reports about the functioning of these hospitals and action will be taken accordingly to address any concerns, the spokesperson said.

Among other things, the teams will also review the bed capacity in all district hospitals and other designated places, he said.

Besides, it was decided during the meeting that the officials will ensure that each district has an adequate number of isolation beds, he added.

"In order to fight the coronavirus pandemic effectively, it shall be ensured that all the designated COVID-19 hospitals across Jammu and Kashmir are fully equipped in terms of manpower, machinery and other equipments. The isolation facilities in the hospitals should be maintained in accordance with the proper protocols and standards," the spokesperson said.

He said the visits by the three-member teams to COVID-19 hospitals will help ensure that any inadequacy is addressed on an immediate basis, he added.

Dulloo asked the concerned officials to focus on strict implementation of all guidelines and protocols with utmost care.

He said that all the decisions taken regarding tackling the pandemic should be implemented on the ground so as not to leave room for any complacency.

Dulloo also directed the concerned authorities to put in place proper measures to avoid intermingling of coronavirus patients and general patients.

He also said that the routine work in public health centres should not be disturbed.

