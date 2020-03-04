J&K: Man Held for Duping People on Pretext of Providing Govt Jobs

Jammu, Mar 3 (PTI) A man was arrested by the crime branch of Jammu and Kashmir Police here on Tuesday night for duping people on the pretext of providing them jobs in Military Engineering Service (MES), Srinagar, officials said.

Sarup Lal had been evading arrest by frequently changing his locations but was finally arrested from Pathankot in Punjab, a police officer said.

After a complaint was lodged by the victims, a preliminary verification was initiated by the crime branch, Jammu and the allegations were prima facie substantiated, leading to registration of a criminal case.

During investigation, authentication of appointment and joining letters from the concerned MES department was sought and they were found to be fabricated, they added.

Co-accused Pawan Kumar was arrested on February 6 and is presently in judicial custody.

