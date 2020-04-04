JNU Student Threatens to Cough Up, Spread Coronavirus when Stopped from Going out of Campus; Booked

New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) Delhi police booked a Jawaharlal Nehru University student for allegedly violating the lockdown and threatening to cough up to spread coronavirus, officials said on Saturday.

Around 8pm on Wednesday, Pranav Menon came to the north gate of the university and wanted to step out of the campus, according to the FIR.

He was told by security officials that no one can go outside, following which he sat near the gate, the FIR said.

When he was asked to leave the area, he said he will cough up and spread coronavirus, it said.

When security officials tried to remove him, he scuffled with them and removed their masks, the FIR stated.

Later, a case under relevant sections of the IPC was registered, police added.

