Joint Committee on Data Protection Bill to Submit Report During Monsoon Session

New Delhi [India], Mar 23 (ANI): The Lok Sabha on Monday extended the time for the presentation of the report by the Joint Committee of the two Houses of Parliament, which is examining the Data Protection Bill. The motion for it was moved by BJP member Meenakshi Lekhi, who heads the committee.It stated that the House extends till the second week of the Monsoon Session of Parliament this year, the time for the presentation of the report of the Joint Committee on Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019. The committee was constituted during the Winter Session of Parliament. (ANI)

