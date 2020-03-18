Josep Gombau Steps Down as Odisha FC's Head Coach

New Delhi [India], Mar 18 (ANI): Odisha FC's head coach Josep Gombau stepped down from his position due to familial obligations, the club said on Wednesday.Gombau, who joined the Indian Super League club Odisha FC (earlier Delhi Dynamos) ahead of the fifth season in 2018, said it was not an easy decision to make."It wasn't an easy decision to make. I have enjoyed my time at Odisha and I am proud of what I built there. It is with some regret that I can't finish what I started, but I will always be rooting for the success of Odisha FC," Gombau said in a statement.Odisha FC President Rohan Sharma thanked the outgoing coach and his coaching staff for the work they did for the club."Some things in life are more important than football. I'd like to thank Coach Gombau and his coaching staff from the bottom of my heart for all that they have done for the club. The whole coaching staff was such a positive influence for the club. No matter where they all go in life they will always have a home in Odisha," Sharma said. (ANI)

