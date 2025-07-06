Washington, July 6: Justin Bieber is clearly enjoying fatherhood! The singer recently shared a heartwarming black-and-white video on Instagram, where he can be seen playing with his baby boy, Jack Blues. The clip shows a sweet father-son moment that has touched the hearts of many fans. Last month, Justin gave fans a glimpse into his lakeside family vacation, posting several photos with his wife Hailey and 10-month-old Jack, enjoying time together outdoors. In the photos, little Jack is seen wearing a Toronto Maple Leafs hockey jersey, a nod to Justin's favorite NHL team, according to People. Justin Bieber Shares New Pictures of Baby Jack Blues With Concealed Face.

Jack's jersey had the name of Auston Matthews, the team's captain. The proud dad posted various shots of Jack in the jersey, along with blue socks and baggy jeans. Justin, who now uses the Instagram handle @lilbieber, also shared a picture of Jack sitting in a field next to a soccer ball, suggesting that sports may become a big part of his life. In another photo, Jack is seen beside Hailey's hands, as the couple continues to keep their son's face off social media by only showing the back of his head. Justin Bieber Shares Adorable Pics of Baby Jack Blues in Toronto Maple Leafs Jersey (See Pics).

Justin Bieber Playing with Baby Son Jack

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@lilbieber)

Justin and Hailey welcomed their son, Jack Blues Bieber, on August 23 of last year. The couple, who first tied the knot in a civil ceremony in 2018 before hosting a larger wedding celebration in 2019, have kept most details of their parenthood journey private. After his birth, a source told PEOPLE, "The baby is such a miracle. He's adorable and doing well. The pregnancy was something that they very much wished and prayed for."

