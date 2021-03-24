Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber on Tuesday paid a visit to California State Prison in Los Angeles to support faith-based programs with a pastor. According to TMZ, the spiritual musician who was on a vacation with his wife Hailey Bieber in the islands of Turks and Caicos was spotted outside the California State Prison of L.A. County with a pastor on Tuesday. When asked by the reporters, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) replied that the 27-year-old singer was there to spend the good word of God. Justin Bieber Releases His Sixth Studio Album ‘Justice’.

"The warden of the state prison signed off on a brief visit for him and his pastor to support faith-based programs. Unclear what JB exactly did, singing or speaking the gospel, but we're told COVID protocols were followed to a T, and it all went smoothly," an official from CDCR told TMZ. Earlier in January, Justin walked down the memory lane and shared his sentiments while reflecting on his 2014 DUI arrest in another social media post. Justin Bieber Opens Up on Not Owning a Cellphone, Says ‘I Just Don’t Feel Like I Owe Anybody Anything’.

"Seven years ago today, I was arrested, not my finest hour. Not proud of where I was at in my life. I was hurting, unhappy, confused, angry, mislead, misunderstood and angry at God," he wrote alongside the post. On a related note, Justin's exact activities while inside the California prison were not shared.

