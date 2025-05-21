Vijaypura, May 21: Six people died in a road accident involving two SUVs and a private bus in this district on Wednesday morning, police said. The accident occurred on National Highway near Managuli village in Basavana Bagewadi taluk and the identities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained, they added. According to Laxman Nimbargi, Superintendent Of Police, Vijaypura , a Mahindra SUV 300 vehicle traveling towards Solapur jumped the median and collided with a private bus coming from Mumbai to Ballari. Karnataka Road Accident: 6 Killed After SUV Jumps Median and Hits Mumbai-Ballari Bus Near Mangoli, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

A Bolero SUV is also involved in the accident, he said. "Tragically, six persons have died in the accident — five passengers from the Bolero and the driver of the private bus. Vehicular movement is ongoing on one side of the National Highway," he said. Police couldn't immediately explain on how exactly the Bolero involved in the accident.

