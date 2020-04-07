KC Venugopal Urges Harsh Vardhan to Ensure Adequate Supply of PPE to Medical Staff

New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): All India Congress Committee General Secretary K.C. Venugopal on Monday wrote to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan drawing his attention to lack of Personal Protective Equipment for the medical staff."The growing number of doctors, nurses and health workers with coronavirus infections underscores the need for ensuring protective gears, masks and hazmat suits. In many instances, the healthcare workers got infected while attending to patients without securing themselves with Personal Protective Equipment. It is deeply regrettable that they have been exposed to greater danger during this time of crisis, even as they were dedicating their life for saving ordinary Indians," Venugopal wrote in his letter.He further wrote, "While the collective expression of gratitude to the health workers was need of the hour, the utmost obligation to guarantee Personal Protective Equipment to the health workers should not be neglected by the Government. The Government needs to take urgent and immediate measures to ensure personal protective equipment to the doctors, nurses and health workers in all Government as well as private hospitals."In addition to this, Venugopal also demanded urgent measures to deal with the increasing number of corona positive cases and casualties among the Non-Resident Indian communities living abroad."There has been an increase in the mortality rate among the Non-resident Indians living abroad with regard to the COVID-19 cases. They had been finding difficulties to report the cases to the concerned departments. He asked the health minister to take all possible measures to co-ordinate with the Indian Embassies abroad to locate and provide health facilities to the people got coronavirus infection," he added. (ANI)

