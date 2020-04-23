Kerala Reports 10 New COVID-19 Cases, 23k Under Observation

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 23 (PTI) Ten fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Kerala on Thursday, taking the total active cases in the state to 129 with 23,000 people under observation, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said. Four of the new cases were reported from the high range Idukki district, two each from Kozhikode and Kottayam and one case each from Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam, he said in his daily media briefing on the disease situation.

Kottayam, declared a green zone on Tuesday with no new cases in 14 days, has reported one case each in the past two days.

Two cases reported on Thursday had foreign travel history, four had returned from neighbouring states and others were contacts of those already infected, Vijayan said. Samples of eight people -- six from Kasaragod and one each from Malappuram and Kannur, returned negative.

The total COVID-19 cases in the state was 447, Vijayan said adding 23,000 people were under observation, most of them under home quarantine.

