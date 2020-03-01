Kevin De Bruyne Hopes Manchester City Will Lift Carabao Cup

Manchester [UK], Mar 1 (ANI): Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne is hoping that his club will lift the Carabao Cup trophy as they are gearing up for the final against Aston Villa."We want to treat this as any other game and so having that experience of coming to the ground, playing on the pitch, walking up the steps to lift the trophy; that's all valuable to us," the club's official website quoted De Bruyne as saying."Going there means that you are doing things right and so now we have to finish the job. We're excited about playing at Wembley and hopefully winning the trophy again," he added.If Manchester City clinched the trophy, it will be their third consecutive Carabao Cup victory.De Bruyne said they priorities it and lifting a trophy early this season can bring confidence in them."Not everyone prioritises it in the same way that we do. We're here to win trophies and the League Cup is an important competition in the history of English football. To have reached four finals in my five seasons here shows how much attention we pay to it," he said."Players dream of walking out at Wembley and lifting trophies; that's what we've done over the last few seasons and it's what we hope to do again on Sunday. Lifting a trophy so early in the season can push you on for what's to come and obviously momentum plays a huge part in that," Du Bruyne added.Manchester City will take on Aston Villa today at the Wembley Stadium. (ANI)

