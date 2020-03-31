Kings XI Punjab Pledges Donation to Combat COVID-19

New Delhi [India], Mar 31 (ANI): The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kings XI Punjab on Tuesday pledged to donate to the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES Fund).The franchise also urged everyone to support Prime Minister's initiative.PM Narendra Modi on March 28 had created the PM-CARES Fund and appealed to the countrymen to show their support for the cause."Acknowledging the Hon'ble Prime Minister's call, Kings XI Punjab has pledged its contribution to the #PMCARES fund in this fight against #COVID19. #SaddeFans, play your part and support this initiative! Smiling face with smiling eyes," the club official handle tweeted.Earlier, Indian cricketer Suresh Raina had pledged to donate Rs 31 lakhs to PM-CARES Fund and Rs 21 lakhs to UP CM's Disaster Relief Fund to aid the battle against COVID-19.The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also decided to donate Rs 51 crores to the PM-Cares Fund.BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, sprinter Hima Das, shuttler PV Sindhu, and wrestler Bajrang Punia have also contributed their bit for the cause. (ANI)

