Klaasen Century Lifts South Africa Against Australia

Paarl, South Africa, Feb 29 (AFP) A maiden international century by Heinrich Klaasen lifted South Africa after they made a poor start in the first one-day international against Australia at Boland Park on Saturday.

Klaasen hit 123 not out in a South African total of 291 for seven after home captain Quinton de Kock won the toss and decided to bat on an easy-paced pitch in hot, windy weather.

South Africa were 48 for three when Klaasen went to the wicket. He shared stands of 78 for the fourth wicket with Kyle Verreynne, who made 48 on his international debut, and 149 for the fifth wicket with David Miller (64).

Klaasen, 27, was playing in his 15th one-day international. He more than doubled his previous highest score of 59. He faced 114 balls and hit seven fours and three sixes on a day when boundaries were scarce on a large outfield. The rest of the batsmen hit only ten fours and a six.

Pat Cummins was Australia's best bowler, taking three for 45.

Play took place with haze in the air from a nearby bushfire which obscured the view of mountains which make the ground one of the most picturesque in South Africa.

South Africa made a bad start when new cap Janneman Malan was out to the first ball of the match, leg-before wicket to a fast, swinging yorker from Mitchell Starc.

Batting mainstay De Kock made only 15 before nudging a catch to wicketkeeper Alex Carey and Klaasen went in after Temba Bavuma chopped a ball from Cummins onto his stumps. AFP

