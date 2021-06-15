Iron Fist breakout Jessica Henwick has boarded the star-studded cast of Knives Out sequel, directed by Rian Johnson. Henwick joins Dave Bautista, Janelle Monae, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr, Kate Hudson, Madelyn Cline and Edward Norton in the film set up at Netflix. According to The Hollywood Reporter, plot details are under wraps but the follow-up is set to shoot this summer in Greece. Knives Out 2: Outer Banks Star Madelyn Cline Boards Daniel Craig’s Multi-Starrer Netflix Film.

Daniel Craig, who essayed the role of master sleuth Benoit Blanc in the 2019 original hit, will reprise the part in the sequel which will be another ensemble murder mystery. It is unknown who Henwick will be playing. Johnson has written the script, will direct, and is also producing with Ram Bergman under their T-Street banner. Originally an MRC and Lionsgate project, Netflix paid USD 450 million reportedly to develop two "Knives Out" follow-ups. Knives Out 2: Leslie Odom Jr Joins the Cast of Murder Mystery Movie Opposite Dave Bautista, Daniel Craig.

"Knives Out" follows a family gathering gone horribly awry, after the family patriarch's (Christopher Plummer) death leads Blanc (Craig) to investigate. The whodunnit also features Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, Lakeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford, and Jaeden Martell. Henwick will next be seen in "The Matrix 4" and is currently filming "The Gray Man", another Netflix project.

