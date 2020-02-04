Kobe Bryant's Demise Has Put Everything in Perspective for Me, Says Virat Kohli Ahead of India vs New Zealand ODI Series

Virat Kohli (Photo Credits: ANI)

Hamilton, February 4: Ahead of the ODI series against New Zealand, India skipper Virat Kohli on Tuesday paid homage to Kobe Bryant, saying the basketball player's demise has put everything in perspective for him.

"It was heartbreaking, it was a shock for everyone. I grew up watching those NBA games in the morning when someone passes away like that, it does put everything in perspective. You get inspired by watching someone, but you understand at the end of the day, life can be so fickle," Kohli told reporters. India vs New Zealand 2020 Schedule, Free PDF Download: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of IND vs NZ T20I, ODI and Test Series.

"Sometimes, we get to too caught up thinking about the game, about what shot to play, what ball we need to ball, but we forget to live life. It has put everything in perspective for me. I am bracing life and I am appreciating it. You want to enjoy every moment that you are going through, what you are doing in a day is the not most important thing, the most important thing is life itself," he added.

Bryant, 41, and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among the nine people killed when a helicopter they were travelling in crashed amid foggy conditions and burst into flames in the hills above Calabasas. The basketball legend had won five National Basketball Association (NBA) championships in his 20-year-long career while playing for Los Angeles Lakers.

