Kota Returnee Girl Student Quarantined

Dhanbad (Jharkhand), May 3 (PTI) A girl, who was among the 956 students to reach Dhanbad from Kota in Rajastthan by a special train on Sunday, was sent to a quarantine centre here as she had a fever, an official said.

During thermal scanning at the Dhanbad railway station, the girl was found to have a high fever. She has been quarantined at the Divisional Railway Hospital of the Dhanbad Rail Division, he said.

"As doctors found the girl running a high fever they brought her to PMCH, Dhanbad. After taking swab samples she was sent to the Divisional Railway Hospital quarantine centre," said Dr Shailendra Kumar, the Principal of PMCH.

Along with other students of different districts, the girl reached Dhanbad Railway Station in the afternoon from Rajasthans Kota by a special train.

As per the protocol, people arriving from other states have to go through medical screening in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

