KSRTC Sets Up Mobile COVID-19 Clinic

Mangaluru, Apr 29 (PTI): A mobile fever clinic to identify patients with symptoms of coronavirus and a mini-bus to collect throat swab samples from suspected patients have been designed by KSRTC at its workshop here.

The two vehicles have been converted into mobile clinics on the directions from the Dakshina Kannada administration for use in the district and under the guidance of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation's (KSRTC) divisional controller H S Arun.

The conversion of buses into mobile clinics is in line with the railways' move to convert rail coaches into isolation wards.

The bus would enable medical check-up for patients and medical counselling. Different cabins are set up for the driver, doctors and the general public in the bus. Sanitizers and wash-basins are also provided.

Speaker, microphone and medical examination facilities are provided in the bus where the people can have consultation. Seats are arranged ensuring social distancing guidelines. The bus is also equipped with a television set to provide information, a tank for collecting waste water, separate seating for nurses, resting place for doctors and other medical staff, fans, LED lights, mobile charger units and laptop charger systems. A separate mini-bus is to be used for collecting throat swabs of suspects. The mobile fever clinic bus would move around places where COVID-19 positive cases have been detected and other areas as required by the health authorities. The mobile clinic would have a doctor, nurse, and a group- D employee. The bus has facilities to check fever, cough and respiratory problems. It has also been provided with a thermal scanner and blood pressure monitor.

