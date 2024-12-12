The Kapoor family met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday in Delhi, for a special meeting related to the upcoming Raj Kapoor 100 Film Festival.

Members of the Kapoor family, including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, were present during the interaction. A video shared by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) also showed the Kapoor family sharing their experiences after meeting the PM. During the meeting, a light-hearted conversation between actor Alia Bhatt and PM Modi turned into a delightful moment when the 'Jigra' actress asked if the Prime Minister listens to music.

"Kya aap gaane sun paate hain?" (Do you get time to listen to music?), Alia inquired.

PM Modi responded with a simple yet adorable answer, "Main sun pata hoon kyunki mujhe achha lagta hai. Kabhi mauka mil jata hai toh main zaroor sun leta hoon." (I do listen because I enjoy it. Whenever I get the chance, I listen).

The 'Jigra' actress also told PM Narendra Modi that she had recently seen a clip of him in Africa, standing with a soldier, who was singing her song.

"I think aap Africa gaye the. Maine wahan pe bhi ek clip dekha tha kuch jawan ke sath khade the aur vo uss time mera gana gaa rahe the. But maine vo clip dekha tha. Kafi logo ne mujhe bheja tha aur sab log bahut khush ho gaye." (Recently, I think you went to Africa. I saw a clip where some soldiers were singing my song. Many people sent me that clip, and everyone felt so happy)," said Alia.

Meanwhile, the festival will celebrate the centenary of Raj Kapoor, one of the most iconic figures in Indian cinema, who passed away in 1988. It showcases 10 iconic Raj Kapoor films across 40 cities and 135 cinemas, with a ticket price of Rs 100. The announcement of the film festival, which will include screenings of classics such as Aag, Barsaat, Awaara, Shree 420, and Mera Naam Joker, has sparked excitement among cinema lovers. Raj Kapoor's films are renowned for their storytelling, timeless music, and social relevance. His legacy continues to influence generations of filmmakers and audiences. Known as "India's Greatest Showman," Raj Kapoor's career spanned several decades, from his early days as a child actor to his later success as a director and producer.