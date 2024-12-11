Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan and Others Meet PM Narendra Modi in Delhi to Extend Invitation for ‘Raj Kapoor 100 Film Festival’ (View Pics)

The Kapoor family met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi to personally invite him to the centenary celebration of the legendary Raj Kapoor. Pictures from this special meet-and-greet have been shared online, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Neetu Kapoor, Aadar Jain, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Bharat Sahni, Manoj Jain and other family members. The centenary of Raj Kapoor falls on December 14. The event, ‘Raj Kapoor 100 Film Festival’, is set to take place from December 13 to 15. It will celebrate the cinematic legacy of Raj Kapoor by showcasing his timeless classics across 40 cities and 135 cinemas. Raj Kapoor Centenary Celebrations: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor and Others Meet PM Narendra Modi in New Delhi To Discuss Special Film Festival.

Kapoor Family Meets PM Modi In Delhi

