Lagging Behind in Delhi Polls Campaigning, Congress Top Brass to Show Full Strength in Last Leg

New Delhi [India], Jan 28 (ANI): While the leaders of the ruling AAP and BJP are busy campaigning for the coming Delhi assembly elections, the Congress party, on the other hand, has prepared a strategy to show its full strength in the last leg of the campaign phase. Congress is looking on the backfoot when the campaign of senior leadership is concerned. In the last five days of campaigning, Congress will hold rallies and roadshows in full swing.According to the sources, from February 2 to February 6, the Congress top leadership will go into the election campaign. Preparations are being made for the meetings of party president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and the roadshow of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. A tentative plan has been sent to top leadership to give it a final nod.However, compared to the top leadership of the other parties, the Gandhi family will not be campaigning extensively.Apart from this, the Chief Ministers of Congress-ruled states will also come for campaigning. According to a source, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh will campaign in Delhi for three days. Leaders like Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel, Sachin Pilot will also be campaigning for Congress candidates in Delhi.A party leader said, "This is being done under a well-thought-out poll strategy. Where the AAP and BJP leaders are only doing politics of accusation and counterfeiting, then the last time is considered as the 'golden period' of campaigning. At that time we will ask for votes while talking about issues and their solutions among the people."A dozen of ministers, an army of 100 MLAs have been called, meanwhile, the Congress has given important electoral responsibilities in Delhi by calling leaders from other states. More than a dozen ministers of Congress-ruled states have been made observers of each district. At the same time, more than 100 MLAs from other states have been called to Delhi and appointed observers in all the 70 assembly segments. The responsibility of the seats of outer Delhi adjoining Haryana has been given to the MLAs of Haryana and Rajasthan, while the MLAs from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh have been posted on the seats of Purvanchal influence. In Punjab voter-dominated seats, Punjab legislators have been entrusted with the responsibility of electoral management.In the last two days, the big leaders of the Congress have held a meeting with the workers of the party's minority and Dalit departments and directed to keep a special focus on the reserved and Muslim majority seats.Congress has prepared its manifesto which is likely to be released on January 31. The party has given the slogan "Congress Wali Delhi, Khushal Delhi" for the Delhi elections. Votes will be cast in Delhi on 8 February and the results will come on 11 February. (ANI)

