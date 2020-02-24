Lanning Can Do Things That Other Players Can't: Rachael Haynes

Melbourne [Australia], Feb 24 (ANI): Ahead of the clash against Sri Lanka women, Australia's Rachael Haynes heaped praise on her teammate Meg Lanning, saying that the latter can do things that other players cannot."She just has the ability to do things that other players can't do," Cricket.com.au quoted Haynes as saying.The hosts Australia witnessed a poor start to their ICC Women's World T20 campaign as they lost their opening match to India by 17 runs on February 21.Only Alyssa Healy (51) and Ashleigh Gardner (34) had managed to give a fight to the lethal Indian bowling attack as all other batters failed to touch the double figures.However, Haynes is certain that Lanning can produce some match-winning knocks if she gets back her form."And when she does, it is generally a quite phenomenal feat and match-winning innings," she said.Australia will compete against Sri Lanka at the WACA Ground in Perth today. (ANI)

