Lucknow, Mar 14 (PTI) Police have booked at least 10 female foreign nationals allegedly found living illegally here, an officer said on Friday.

According to police, the women were discovered living in Shakti Heights Apartment in the Malhaur area of Chinhat during a raid Wednesday night.

The raiding party found 11 foreigners, all women and all of them from Thailand, lodged in six different apartments.

When they were asked how they got the flats, they could not give a satisfactory reply, barring one, who produced a rent agreement.

According to a police statement, Shakti Singh, the apartment owner, failed to produce rent agreements, complete Form C (required under Foreigner Registration Rule 14), or provide details about the purpose of the women's stay.

Police also lodged an FIR against Shakti Singh, one Archit, and few more unidentified persons in the matter.

