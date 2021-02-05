Deoghar (Jharkhand), Feb 5 (PTI) Eleven people allegedly involved in phishing activities have been arrested in Jharkhand's Deoghar and Jamtara districts, police said on Friday.

Twenty-one mobile phones, 32 SIM and 15 ATM cards, ten passbooks of various banks and a chequebook were seized from their possession, they said.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of police personnel apprehended ten people from Deoghar district and one from Jamtara on Thursday, Deoghar Superintendent of Police Ashwini Kumar Sinha said.

One of them was earlier arrested by the Chhattisgarh Police and jailed in connection with cybercrime, he said.

The officer claimed that the Deoghar Police has arrested more than 300 cybercriminals in recent months. PTI

