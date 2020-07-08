Aizawl, July 8 (PTI) At least 11 people have died of malaria in Mizoram since last year, an official of the state Health department said on Wednesday.

This was mentioned at the meeting of a "state-level task force committee on malaria mitigation" involving various departments chaired by health secretary H Lalengmawia on Wednesday, the official said.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Attacks PM Narendra Modi on Rajiv Gandhi Foundation Probe, Tweets 'Those Who Fight for the Truth Cannot Be Intimidated'.

He said that at least 2,317 people were diagnosed with malaria, of which 3 people have died of the disease between January and May this year.

During 2019, at least 8 people have died due to malaria and 8,543 people were diagnosed with the mosquito borne disease, he said.

Also Read | Indian Smartphone Users Feel That Fast Charging Technology & Long Lasting Battery is What Matters the Most: Survey.

Lalengmawia said that various malaria programmes should be extensively implemented at the village level. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)