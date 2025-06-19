Bengaluru, Jun 19 (PTI) In a move to enhance science education in rural India, 12 government schools in Raichur district in Karnataka will be provided with well-stocked science lab stations to conduct experiments and curated science courseware aligned with the state and NCERT syllabi.

This is part of Prayoga Institute of Education Research's Kriya initiative, which aims to transform science learning for over 11,000 students across 77 schools in Karnataka.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, June 19, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Thursday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Prayoga's effort in Raichur is supported by State Bank of India Foundation (SBIF), the corporate social responsibility (CSR) arm of India's largest public sector bank, and the SBI Funds Management Pvt. Ltd, said Vallish Herur, Managing Trustee of Prayoga.

Kriya initiative, which is now in its 10th year, is designed for students in classes 6 to 10, as a multi-year programme, particularly in government and rural schools, to understand the impact of experiential learning of science, added Herur.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 19, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The initiative, said a press release issued by Prayoga on Thursday, also features a structured Teacher Empowerment Programme (TEP) with continuous academic mentoring for teachers.

Speaking about the collaboration, Sanjay Prakash, Managing Director of SBI Foundation, said, "This partnership is a significant step towards bridging the educational gap in rural India. By providing quality science education and the necessary resources, we are enabling students to experience science in a more practical and engaging manner."

The collaboration is a part of SBIF's Integrated Learning Mission (ILM) project titled 'Reimagining Science Education', he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)