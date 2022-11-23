Sambalpur, Nov 23 (PTI) The dawn to dusk Sambalpur bandh called a citizen committee to demand a separate statehood status for Western Odisha and establishment of a high court bench in Sambalpur paralysed normal life in the town.

Government and private offices, banks and financial institutions, shops and markets, courts remained closed due to the agitation. Most of the vehicular traffic was off the road.

There was no report of any violence during the bandh, the police said.

The bandh was called by Sambalpur Nagarik Kriyanusthan committee.

Co-Convener of the Sambalpur Nagarik Kriyanusthan committee, Saroj Dash claimed that the bandh evoked spontaneous response.

More than 50 social organisations of Sambalpur, including the Sambalpur District Bar Association, Koshal Byabasayi Sangha, Paschim Odisha Krushak Sangathan Samanwaya Samiti and other organizations extended support to the bandh.

