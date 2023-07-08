New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) A dozen startups have been selected under the Fisheries Startup Grand Challenge organised by Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

The selected startups under the Centre's Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana will be provided with a cash grant of Rs 2 lakh each to help them continue building their innovations, the ministry said in a statement.

The winners will be awarded on the occasion of National Fish Farmers' Day on July 10 at Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu.

The Fisheries Startup Grand Challenge -- organised in partnership with Startup Hub and Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade -- sought applications across four problem statements. "The challenge received applications from 121 startups across the problem statements. After a rigorous analysis, 12 startups have been selected as winners of the challenge," the ministry said.

The selected startups will be felicitated by Minister for Fisheries Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala, it added.

