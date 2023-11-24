New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) Around 1,200 inmates in Delhi Prisons will get hospitality sector related skill training to start a new life post incarceration, officials said on Friday.

The programme, designed to reform and rehabilitate, targets 1,200 undertrial inmates in jail for minor crimes, and focuses on imparting education, vocational training and therapy to reduce recidivism rates, they said.

The National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF) Level 4 training programme has 340 hours of course work. Delhi Prisons has joined hands with Max Hospital for the project.

"It is an attempt to do something for those who have been forgotten by the country, offering them a chance to live and work with dignity and respect," Director General (Prisons) Sanjay Baniwal said.

He said if individuals are empowered to generate income, they won't go back to crime. "Everyone deserves a second chance and we prioritise safeguarding personal data to ease the restart process, Baniwal told PTI.

The inaugural year will see participants trained as 'food and beverage stewards' for the hospitality sector, offering job market opportunities and easing reintegration into society, he added.

"The certification ensures the opportunity for a fresh start, overcoming the past with security and promoting their reintegration into society," Baniwal said.

The course will be certified by the National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) and are aligned with the guidelines of the Tourism and Hospitality Skill Council (THSC), officials said.

The partnership emphasises direct industry interaction, including placement workshops and mock interviews for the programme's successful graduates, they said.

Baniwal also highlighted the success of 'Prarambh', a reform programme launched in February 2023, which achieved a 94 per cent certification rate.

The programme is a collaboration between the Urban Development Ministry and Mission Convergence of the Delhi government.

"When individuals are left without means of livelihood, the risk of them turning to crime increases. Recognising this reality, our organisation strives to address this critical issue with respect and provides a genuine sense of reliability.

"By offering opportunities for sustainable livelihoods through programmes like Prarambh 2.0, we aim to break the cycle, ensuring that individuals don't resort to crime due to the lack of alternatives," said Baniwal.

