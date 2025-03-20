New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) The annual musical extravaganza, Bhilwara Sur Sangam, will make its return to the national capital on April 2.

The two-day classic music festival, now in its 12th edition, will be headlined by sitar maestro Purbayan Chatterjee and father-son duo of the Banaras gharana Pandit Sajan Mishra and Swaransh Mishra, who have mastered the art of Hindustani classical vocal.

"India boasts a wealth of cultural and musical heritage, which is exceptionally diverse and has evolved over centuries. Through Bhilwara Sur Sangam, the LNJ Bhilwara Group showcases its commitment, year after year, to preserving and promoting Indian classical music.

"We are proud to once again bring together some of the most illustrious musical maestros under one roof, continuing our tradition of celebrating the timeless beauty of Indian music and ensuring that it resonates across generations," Ravi Jhunjhunwala, chairman of LNJ Bhilwara Group, said in a statement.

Besides Chatterjee and the Mishra duo, the event will also host performances by sarod exponent Pandit Prattyush Banerjee and a soulful vocal recital by eminent artist Pandit Ulhas Kashalkar.

Over the years, Bhilwara Sur Sangam has hosted some of the best known maestros in Indian classical music, including the likes of Pandit Jasraj, Ustad Rashid Khan, Ustad Shujaat Khan, Pandit Hari Prasad Chaurasia, Ustad Shahid Parvez, Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma and Sushri Kaushiki Chakraborty.

The musical gala, set to be held at the Kamani Auditorium, will come to a close on April 3.

