Thane, Nov 5 (PTI) At least 165 model teachers and 11 educational institutions in Maharashtra's Konkan region were presented awards for their service at an event held here on Sunday.

Speaking at the event, state Minister Ravindra Chavan urged teachers to keep caste aside and inculcate nationalism in students.

The function was organised by MLC Niranjan Davkhare in memory of his father, former deputy chairman of the state legislative council late Vasant Davkhare, to honour the best teachers and educational institutions in Konkan.

A visionary political personality like Prime Minister Narendra Modi was created by teachers, Chavan said.

Teachers are responsible for making students who are the country's future, he said, urging educators to keep caste aside and inculcate the seeds of nationalism in students.

