Etawah (UP), Apr 3 (PTI) At least 18 devotees were injured after a tractor-trolley carrying them overturned while returning from the Brahmani Devi temple during Navratri celebrations here, police said on Thursday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Abhay Nath Tripathi said the incident took place when a group of 35 devotees was returning to Agra's Chitrahat area in a tractor-trolley on Wednesday evening after paying obeisance at the Brahmani Devi temple.

As the vehicle approached Kiratpur village, it lost control and overturned, trapping several passengers underneath, the officer said.

Local residents rushed to the scene upon hearing cries for help and helped rescue the injured as police teams were rushed to the spot, the ASP said.

"Eighteen injured persons were taken to the community health centre in Jaswantnagar. Five of them, who sustained serious injuries, were referred to the Saifai Medical College," Tripathi said.

