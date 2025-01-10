Saharanpur, January 10: A man was arrested here for allegedly making a derogatory comment about Lord Ram on Facebook, an official said on Friday. Moin, a resident of Kurdi Kheda in Bihargadh, has been sent to jail, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain said.

The action was taken following a complaint lodged by police sub-inspector Devesh Kumar of the Bihargadh police station. Muzaffarnagar: Biker Performs Dangerous Stunts To Harass School Girls and Women in Uttar Pradesh; Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

"The complaint was based on Moin's inappropriate and offensive comment about Lord Ram on Facebook," Jain said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)