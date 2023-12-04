Ballia (UP), Dec 4 (PTI) Two people were killed and three others injured after a car hit a stationary truck from behind in Samvara village here, police said on Monday.

The accident happened on the Rasra-Ballia highway on Sunday night, they said.

The injured were rushed to a local government hospital where doctors declared Beur village residents Sandeep Singh (32) and Shailesh Singh (40) dead, Kotwali SHO Ramayan Singh said.

The other three injured have been admitted to the district hospital in a critical condition, he said.

The five passengers were returning home after attending a function in Mau district, the SHO said, adding that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

