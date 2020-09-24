Dhubri, Sep 23 (PTI) Two police officers from the district were arrested on Wednesday night by Assam's vigilance and anti-corruption cell for taking bribe, officials said.

Officer-in-Charge of Gauripur Police Station Satyajit Borthakur and Assistant Sub Inspector Abu Kalam Azad were held for accepting money from a complainant, they said.

The police officers were caught taking a bribe of Rs 1,00,000, the officials said, adding, further investigation is underway.

