Hyderabad, Nov 9 (PTI): A 20-year-old MBBS woman student, pursuing her studies in Russia, died on Monday after the car driven by her male friend, allegedly in an inebirated state, crashed into a tree here, police said.

The incident occured at Gachibowli area in the afternoon, they said.

The woman, into her third year MBBS in Russia, was shifted to a nearby hospital, but died without responding to treatment, they said.

Her mother filed a police complaint, seeking action against the man, following which a case under relevant sections of the IPC and MV Act was registered, police added.

