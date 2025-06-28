Gurugram, Jun 28 (PTI) A 22-year-old woman working in a private company allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself in her paying guest accommodation here, police said on Saturday.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Nikita, a native of Jammu. She has been working in an MNC in Gurugram for the last three years. She lived with two other girls in a PG.

One of her roommates told the police that she had gone to work on Friday morning and when she returned, the door of their room was closed. When she forcefully opened it, she found Nikita hanging.

Police sent the body for post-mortem and informed her family who reached Gurugram on Saturday morning. The body was later handed over to them.

The family however said that daughter could not have committed suicide. They blamed her roommates and said that someone might have blackmailed her to take such a step.

The woman's family have filed a complaint and further investigation is underway, police added.

