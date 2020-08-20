Coimbatore, Aug 20 (PTI) A total of 234 COVID-19 patients in the district have been cured with the use of Siddha medicine, Municipal Administration Minister S P Velumani said on Thursday.

The government has opened a special ward here for Siddha system at the Codissia Centre, where 317 patients were admitted in the last one month, Velumani said after a review meeting on the coronavirus situation.

While 234 patients were discharged after getting cured, 83 were undergoing treatment and would be discharged soon, he said.

Stating that a little over 1.72 lakh people were tested with 10,158 testing positive and hospitalised, he said 7,811 people were cured and 2,130 were under treatment.

However, there were 217 deaths, majority of them with co-morbidities, Velumani said.

Referring to welfare measures, he said the government has given Rs 10,000 to each of the 5,580 pavement vendors with identity cards.

