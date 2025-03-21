Hyderabad, Mar 21 (PTI) A large contingent of police has been deployed for security during the 18th Indian Premier League (IPL) match at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal.

The tournament will be held between March 23 and May 21 in Hyderabad.

To ensure a smooth, incident-free event, the Rachakonda police have implemented extensive security measures, said Commissioner G Sudheer Babu.

With nine matches scheduled, around 2,700 personnel have been deployed, police said, adding that 450 CCTV cameras are being installed across the stadium, including at vehicle checkpoints and parking areas, to monitor the venue and its surroundings.

For the safety of players and spectators, security arrangements involve multiple units, including the security wing, traffic police, law and order personnel, TSSP/Armed Reserve forces, two OCTOPUS (elite anti-terror force) teams, mounted police, and four fire tenders with firefighting squads, police said.

A Joint Command and Control Room has been set up to monitor CCTV footage and ensure quick response to any incidents, the release said.

Spectators will not be allowed to carry laptops, banners, water bottles, cameras, cigarettes, umbrellas, sharp metal or plastic objects, binoculars, or bags into the stadium. Outside food and beverages are also prohibited.

Additionally, a dedicated SHE Teams/Anti-Eve-Teasing unit has been established to prevent harassment, police said.

