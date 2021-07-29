Galsi (WB), Jul 29 (PTI) Three women were killed and another was injured on Thursday when they were hit by a speeding vehicle in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district, police said.

The accident occurred around 5 am on the National Highway 2 when the four agricultural labourers were going to their workplace at Goligram, a senior officer said.

"Three women died on the spot and the injured person was admitted to Bardhaman Medical College and Hospital. Her condition is critical," he said.

The deceased women are Seuli Lohar (28), Gayatri Bagh (50) and Jaba Bagh (28) and the injured person was identified as Ruma Lohar.

All the four hail from Loharpara area of Galsi.

A case has been started, and a search operation is on to find the vehicle, the officer added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)