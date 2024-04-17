New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) The Delhi Police arrested three people on Wednesday in the case of a cab driver being shot dead in an alleged road-rage incident near Red Fort, police said.

The police had identified the accused as Ruksar (28), Sajid (19), and Salman (24).

Also Read | MHADA Maharashtra Lottery 2024: Know Eligibility Criteria, List of Required Documents and How To Apply Online at housing.mhada.gov.in.

The matter came to light on Monday when the police received a call from the LNJP hospital that the victim, Saqib, a resident of Zakir Nagar, was admitted with a gunshot injury along with a teenager, Luv Khush (15), a resident of Palwal, police said.

"During the probe, it was revealed that around 12 am, Saqib's Wagon-R collided with an e-rickshaw at the Chatta Rail traffic signal. The e-rickshaw overturned, leading to an altercation between the driver and rickshaw driver which was eventually sorted out,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) M K Meena said.

Also Read | World Population Report 2024: India Leads Globally With Population of 144.17 Crore, Followed by China at 142.5 Crore, Says UNFPA.

“Meanwhile, three people on a scooter reached the spot and started assaulting Saqib, stealing his mobile phone, and cash from the rickshaw driver," the DCP said.

As the crowd gathered, one of the accused shot Saqib and injured a local beggar, police said. The accused managed to escape from the spot.

"Saqib died during treatment after as he had suffered a gunshot injury in his upper abdomen," Meena said.

The police checked the CCTV footage and found that the accused boarded another auto-rickshaw. They traced the driver and questioned him, he said.

"We got information about their possible destination in the Shastri Nagar area and local informers were activated,” the DCP said.

During the investigation, the police found that Ruksar was residing with her mother in the Khajuri Khas area in Delhi, DCP said.

"Connecting all the points of the investigation, our team received information about Ruksar and her mother in the Khajuri Khas area. The team conducted raids in Bawana and several other places and finally, Ruksar was apprehended along with Sajid," he said.

During interrogation, Ruksar and Sajid revealed that Salman and another person were also involved in the incident. Police arrested Salman and efforts are being made to arrest the fourth accused as well, he said.

The accused took advantage of the commotion and committed the crime, DCP Meena said.

An FIR under the Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) was registered against the accused, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)